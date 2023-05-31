Is zinc important for women's health? 7 Foods rich in zinc to include in your daily diet

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 31, 2023
Including foods rich in zinc in your daily diet is important as zinc is an essential mineral that plays a crucial role in various bodily functions, including immune function, cell growth, and wound healing. Here are 7 foods that are excellent sources of zinc
Dairy products such as milk, cheese, and yogurt contain moderate amounts of zinc. While they may not be the highest sources of zinc, they still make a valuable contribution to your overall zinc intake.
Spinach are not only a good source of various vitamins and minerals but also contain zinc. Include spinach in salads, smoothies, or cooked dishes to boost your zinc intake
Pumpkin seeds are packed with nutrients, including zinc. They are also a good source of healthy fats, fiber, and antioxidants. Snack on a handful of roasted pumpkin seeds or sprinkle them on salads and soups
Dark chocolate contains zinc along with other beneficial antioxidants. Opt for dark chocolate with a high cocoa content (70% or more) for maximum benefits
Chickpeas, are not only rich in fiber and protein but also contain a decent amount of zinc. They can be used in salads, curries, stews, or even mashed into hummus
Lentils also known as desi 'daal' are a nutritious legume that provides a range of essential nutrients, including zinc. They are also rich in fiber and protein. Add lentils to soups, stews, or salads for a zinc boost
Chicken can be a good source of zinc. It is also a lean source of protein, low in saturated fats. Cook it in curries, roast or you can add them to your salad as well
