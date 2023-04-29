Is your partner an overthinker? 7 Benefits of dating them

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 29, 2023

They won't let you sleep on an argument. They believe in fixing things straight away

They value the little things like effort and affection more than gifts

They are good listeners and have high levels of empathy

They will be there for you and have your back no matter what

They will prioritise you because they will put your feelings before their own

They want to learn and will be interested in your likes and dislikes

Trust the overthinker, as they have the most assuredlly thought for very reason

