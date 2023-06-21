Is Your Kid in Primary School? 10 Books For Children By Indian Publishers

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 21, 2023
Here are 10 great options to select from, to gift your ward a book by an Indian publisher. First in the list is Ammachi’s Amazing Machines by author Rajiv Eipe (Storyweaver)
Maharani The Cow by author Christy Shoba Sudhir (Tulika)
My Mother’s Sari by author Sandhya Rao (Tulika)
A Book For Puchku by author Deepanjana Paul (Storyweaver)
Gajapati Kulapati (series) by author Ashok Rajagopalan (Tulika)
Padma Goes to Space by author Shwetha Prakash (Tulika)
Dear Left Sock and Other Letters by author Khushnaz Lala (Harper Kids)
Tara’s Elephant by author C G Salamander (Ms.Moochie Books)
What’s Neema Eating Today by author Bijal Vachharajani (Storyweaver)
An Elephant in my Backyard author Shobha Vishwanath (Karadi Tales)