Is It Healthy To Eat Eggs Everyday?

By: Amisha Shirgave | August 30, 2024
Apart from being an excellent source of protein, eggs also contain numerous vitamins that are ebenficial for your body
All images from Canva
Egga contain vitamin B12, vitamin D, riboflavin, and selenium. They also provide choline, which is important for brain health
Yes, it is healthy to eat eggs eveyr single day but how healthy it is for your body depends on your current health status and how to prepare your eggs
If you have certain health conditions, like diabetes or high cholesterol, you might want to limit your intake to a few times a week and consult with your doctor
The way you prepare your eggs also impacts the healthiness of it. Frying eggs in butter or oil adds saturated fat, which could impact heart health if consumed a lot
Eating eggs every day can be part of a healthy diet, but variety is key to ensuring you get a wide range of nutrients from other foods as well
Eating multiple eggs daily might contribute to excessive calorie intake if not balanced with the rest of your diet