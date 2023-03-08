International Women’s Day 2023: 10 Indian women who 'Broke the Bias'

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 08, 2023
Mary Poonen Lukose- the first female surgeon in India. She was the founder of the X-ray and Radium Institute in Thiruvananthapuram and Tuberculosis Sanatorium in Nagercoil (Tamil Nadu)
Sarla Thukral- the first lady in India to acquire an aviation pilot license in 1936. She achieved this feat at the of 21. She managed to train and accumulate more than 1000 hours of flying at the Lahore Flying Club
Arati Saha-the first Asian woman to swim across the English Channel in the year 1959. She 'broke the bias' in the otherwise male-dominated field and paved the way for Indian women in sports
Justice M. Fathima Beevi- the first-ever female judge to the Supreme Court of India in 1989. She has been facilitated with several prosperous awards like Bharat Jyoti Award and Hon. D. Litt Mahila Award (1990)
Kalpana Chawla-the first woman of Indian origin to go into space. She carried out her first space mission in 1997 as a mission specialist and robotic arm operator. She died tragically in a space accident in 2003
Pratibha Devisingh Patil became the India’s first woman President on 25th July 2007. She successfully contested her first election to the Maharashtra State Legislature from the Jalgaon Assembly constituency at the age of 27
Captain Radhika Menon- India’s first female Merchant Navy Captain. Her heroic act of saving 7 fishermen from sinking in the stormy waves of the Bay of Bengal won her the award International Maritime Organization Award for Exceptional Bravery at Sea (2016)
Deepa Malik- first Indian woman to win a medal at the Paralympics (Rio 2016). She faced challenges from the very beginning of her life
Shila Dawre- the first female auto-rickshaw driver in India. She drove auto for 13 years from 1988 to 2001
Arunima Sinha-the first differently-abled female to climb Mount Everest. She hoisted the National Flag on five peaks namely Everest, Elbrus, Kosciuszko, Kilimanjaro, and Aconcagua
