Inside Zaheer Khan & His Wife Sagarika Ghatge's Gudi Padwa Celebration, 'Puran Polis Didn't Stop'

By: Rutunjay Dole | March 19, 2026
Former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan & actress Sagarika Ghatge celebrated Gudi Padwa at their 'Aaji's (grandmother) new home today.
The couple shared inside moments from the intimate and ethnic celebration and also performed Maharashtrian ritual of raising the gudi on this day.
Actress Sagrika Ghatge looked elegent in a pink saree with golden work from @akuteeindia.
The couple also shared pictures of spending quality time with their son, Fatehsinh who was dressed up in traditional attire.
The couple performing rituals with their son.
The actress paired her saree with choker style peral necklace and earrings, keeping the look understated and elegant.
Zaheer Khan and his son Fatehsinh spending quality moments together.