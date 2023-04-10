Inside Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama's Dharamshala residence

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 10, 2023

The 14th and current Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso who calls himself as simple Buddhist monk- enjoying the view on the snow-capped peaks behind his residence in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh

Dalai Lama exchanging early morning greetings with security personnel from the balcony of his Dharamshala residence

Spiritual leader engaged in his morning meditation practice

Dalai Lama praying at his home

Tibetan leader arriving at his sitting room to lead a ceremony for cultivating the awakening mind broadcast live to a world wide audience from his residence

Dalai Lama in dialogue online with young peace builders organized by International Campaign for Tibet, PeaceJam, and the documentary Never Forget Tibet, at his Dharamshala residence

Dalai Lama walking through the garden of his Dharamshala residence on the way to a meeting with a group from Vietnam

