Inside Kriti Sanon’s Cutout Tunic and Brocade Sharara Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Party

By: Rutunjay D | November 06, 2026
Kriti Sanon made a striking fashion statement at Manish Malhotra’s star-studded Diwali bash in Mumbai, dressed in a contemporary ice-blue sharara ensemble.
The centerpiece of her look is an intricately embellished corset-style tunic designed with a dramatic halter keyhole neckline and a keyhole cutout across the bodice.
The fitted tunic features lavish silver zardozi embroidery, sequin work, crystal detailing, and delicate metallic threadwork running vertically throughout.
Adding dramatic flair, the curved scalloped hemline of the tunic is finished with hanging crystal tassel fringes that sway gracefully.
She paired the detailed tunic with wide-flared sharara pants crafted from a metallic silver-and-blue woven brocade fabric with subtle sheen.
Draped lightly around her arms is a sheer matching tulle dupatta, anchored by long thread tassels on the corners.
Keeping the focus on the high-neck silhouette, she opted out of a neckpiece, pairing the look with delicate diamond rings and a statement hand harness.