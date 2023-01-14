Inside Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's ₹ 450 crore home

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 14, 2023

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's home is called 'Gulita' and it's a whopping 50,000 sq. ft. mansion which is located in Worli, Mumbai. The mansion was originally bought by the Piramals in 2012 from Hindustan Unilever for ₹ 450 crore

The mansion has a total of five floors and has imported furnishing. This luxurious house includes dining room, swimming pool, temple, basement and rooms for servants working in the house

The basement of the sea-facing bungalow has a lawn and has a huge parking space

The house has been extensively made using 3D construction technology and on diamond theme

The diamond-themed bungalow also has a diamond room and a temple room

The multi-storey building offers breathtaking views of the Sea-Link bridge and the Arabian Sea

Isha Ambani tied the knot with Anand Piramal, son of billionaire businessman Ajay Piramal of Piramal Enterprises and the couple was recently blessed with twins

