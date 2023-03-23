Indo-Western is the new trend; check these 8 dresses by Shloka Khialani for your next desi event

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 23, 2023

Worried about dressing up in summer? Check out these Indo-Western collection from designer Shloka Khilani

All picture courtesy: designer Shloka Khilani

A draped skirt with a high slit and a one shoulder embellished crop top, which makes you feel bold and sexy, while keeping it comfortable for the season

Hot pink slit gown is all things clasy for the evening events thi summer

Embroidered sleeveless overlap blouse paired with palazzo pants and a georgette dupatta is a perfect Indo-western piece to wear at parties

Who said desi is boring? This pretty lehenga is pretty and lightweight

Hot pink tulle sari with a 3D self embellished floral corset blouse will make you the star of the evening

Pastel is IN! Become a star of the party with this pastel one piece

Another Indo-western piece that is perfect for the summer occasions

Thanks For Reading!

In Pics: Indian designer Gaurav Gupta's latest collection 'Shunya' at Paris Haute Couture Week
Find out More