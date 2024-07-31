India's Stylish Athletes At Paris Olympics 2024: From Manu Bhaker & Neeraj Chopra To Manika Batra

By: Amisha Shirgave | July 31, 2024
Paris Olympics 2024 has begun and there are a total of 117 athletes that have participated from India in 16 disciplined sports. Let's have a look at some of the fashion moments of these athletes
All images from Canva
Manu Bhaker made India proud by bringing home a bronze medal at Olympics this year. In this picture, she is seen wearing a mint coloured midi dress. She complimented it with a cute brown sling bag and cream ballerina shoes
All images from Instagram
Indians have high hopes from Neeraj Chopra this Olympics too. The athlete did several interviews and shoots after his great win and he has been acing his fashion game since then.
Akshdeep Singh, India's racewalker kept it simple with grey and white striped shirt with navy blue straight pants and white sneakers.
Manika Batra, Indian table tennis player is quite a fashionista. Her Instagram page showcases her love for pastel coloured outfits and accesories.
Avinash Sable, Indian track and field athlete is often known for his love for joggers and sneakers. Here, he is seen wearing white and red striped T-shirt with chocolate brown wide legged pants and a colorful pair of sneakers.
Another racewalker, Priyanka Goswami is often seen dressing up in minimal yet chic outfits. Here she is wearing a pink sweater shirt with black cargos and black sneakers.