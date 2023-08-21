India's Cultural Treasures: 7 Enchanting Cities for Culture Lovers to Explore

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 21, 2023
Rishikesh: Set in the foothills of Himalayas, the city is known for Gateway to the 'Garhwal Himalayas' and 'Yoga Capital of the World'. The city is surrounded by the river Ganga and offers beautiful scenery. It is also one of the pilgrimage city for Indians
Kolkata: The city is known for its colonial past where East India Company made its command base. The city is also known for being the oldest port in India. The culture and history of this city are mesmerising. Some of the old architecture in the city speaks stories of British rule and you don't want to miss out of the indulgent food
Lucknow: The capital city of Uttar Pradesh is a city of Nawabs. Persian-loving Shia Nawabs built this city and it has a vast history and culture. You will see beautiful monuments with Mughal architecture. The city also is a home to beautiful gardens, poetry, music and delightful cuisine
Mysore: Known for its heritage structures and palaces, most famous being the Mysore Palace, the city is popularly known as 'City of Palaces' and the 'Heritage City'. The city has pristine and calm ambiance is truly is a Pensioners Paradise as it is popularly known
Jaipur: The city is home to three forts and five palaces. Explore the beauty and history of these forts and palaces when you are in the city. Do visit the old city which hosts many small and last havelies and of course the food is a delight
Hyderabad: With Nizami architecture and food, the place is a delight for culture lovers. The city has its two masterpieces, Charminar and fort of Golconda. There are several mosques, temples, churches and bazaars offering beautiful architecture. The city is also a food lover's delight
Amritsar: Mostly famous for Golden Temple, the city is a home to delicious food, clothes, jutties and a host of history of India's independence. The city also has a close border with Pakistan's Lahore and you don't want to miss the fun of witnessing the fun of retreat ceremony at Wagah Border. Don't forget to savour some delicious food when you are in the city
