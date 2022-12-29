Indian cuisine ranked fifth best: Here’s where you can enjoy some of the best authentic dishes in Mumbai

Dakshinayan for South Indian meal: Ever heard of a Mulagapudi Idli? Podi idly? This is not a place to plan a relaxed meal for it's too crowded and there's a waiting list. But it's worth it. Dakshinayan in Juhu is a go to place for many celebrities as well. You will love their Sambar and filter coffee. The menu is extensive and there’s nothing that you don’t get here. Price: Approximately INR 600 for two. Where: Malabar Hills, and Juhu