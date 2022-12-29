Indian cuisine ranked fifth best: Here’s where you can enjoy some of the best authentic dishes in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 29, 2022
According to Taste Atlas Awards, India ranks fifth on the list of best cuisines in the world for 2022. The award is given based on audience votes for ingredients, dishes and beverages
Some of India's top dishes among a total of 411 are - Roti, Naan, Chutney, Butter Garlic Naan, Keema, Tandoori, Shahi Paneer, Paneer Tikka, Malai Kofta, Butter Chicken, Paratha, Rasgulla, Puri, Masala Dosa to name a few; while drinks include Lassi, Mango Lassi, Chai Masala etc
As you drool over these names, we surely have a place where you can enjoy the taste of some of these authentic dishes and satisfy your cravings
Oye Kake for authentic vegetarian food: From Chhole Bhature, Dal Makhni to Parathas and Malai Koftas, this place offers delicious North Indian food with authentic taste. What’s more! The place has a typical desi dhaba vibes in the heart of the city. To add in, there’s many flavoured lassis, Oye Kake offers you North India’s most mouth-watering dishes in all their glory. Price: Approximately INR 800 for two Where: Lower Parel and Fort
Jaffer Bhai’s Delhi Darbar for non-veg lovers: From chicken Tandoori to Malai Kebabs, you can find the most succulent Mughlai Kebabs to accompany your butter chicken meal at this restaurant. They also have an impressive spread of seafood appetisers and mains to choose from, best completed with some lassi or mango lassi (in season time). Price: Approximately INR 1,200 for two. Where: Mahim, Marine Lines, Jogeshwari, Grant Road, and Mohammad Ali Road
Dakshinayan for South Indian meal: Ever heard of a Mulagapudi Idli? Podi idly? This is not a place to plan a relaxed meal for it's too crowded and there's a waiting list. But it's worth it. Dakshinayan in Juhu is a go to place for many celebrities as well. You will love their Sambar and filter coffee. The menu is extensive and there’s nothing that you don’t get here. Price: Approximately INR 600 for two. Where: Malabar Hills, and Juhu
Tea post – Apni Chai Ki Dukaan: You can spend hours enjoying your favorite beverage; tea! Apni Chai Ki Dukaan accommodates a minimum of 100 people. Their specialty is Ginger Elaichi tea, Indian Masala, Gud wali chai, Maska bun, Samosa, Thepla, Chinese Puff, Tadka Noodles, etc. Price: Approximately INR 300 for two Where: Vile Parle, East
Jai Shree Krishna Lassi: This 80-year-old place serves lassis to the masses every day. A full glass of lassi comes for just ₹30 here. A half glass comes for ₹20. People sit in long queues here waiting for their glasses of lassi to arrive. The lassis are creamy, authentic and are topped with malai. Price: Approximately INR 100 for two. Where: Dadar West
Thanks For Reading!