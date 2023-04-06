Indian couple turns their wedding shoot into high-fashion conceptual art with Mandawa Castle's backdrop

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 06, 2023
interdisciplinary artist duo Doyel Joshi and Neil Ghose Balse are creating art for contemporary India
The artists reflect their views on the Indian customs, through art installations that were larger than life
Instead of opting for expensive and excessive floral decoration, they collaborated with an NGO in Uttar Pradesh that supplied red genda flowers put together by under-privileged women
These flowers were then used as an art installation at the wedding, which took place at the Mandawa Castle in Rajasthan
Their approach is to investigate the emotion in relation to a subject, how it resonates and ultimately how it is expressed through visual, sonic, (past and future) memory cues
Their wedding shoot at Rajasthan castle turned into contemporary art with a hue of colours and natural royal backdrop
Wedding decor swapped for art installations and the ceremonies were set within experiential, immersive spaces rather than on stages
At the studio, artists work collaboratively with a wide range of mediums including fashion, sound, interactive performance, installations, sculpture, video and design
The artists own HowAreYouFeeling.Studio where they shed a new light on ideas and societal norms through their art
Thanks For Reading!