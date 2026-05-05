Indian Billionaire Sudha Reddy Turns Heads At Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet In ₹143 Cr Dazzling Necklace & Custom Ensemble By Manish Malhotra

By: Rutunjay Dole | May 05, 2026
Indian billionaire, Sudha Reddy's Met Gala 2026 ensemble beautifully bridges global couture with deep South Indian cultural roots, reflecting a strong sense of identity on an international platform.
The concept revolves around the “Tree of Life,” envisioned by Manish Malhotra in collaboration with Mariel Haenn.
This central motif symbolizes time, memory, and continuity, making the outfit more narrative-driven than purely aesthetic.
The look reinterprets a 3,000-year-old textile tradition, blending heritage with modern couture sensibilities.
She elevates the look with a breathtaking $15 million necklace, featuring a 550-carat tanzanite pendant sourced from Tanzania’s Merelani Hills.
Rich materials like sculpted velvet, antique gold zari, and intricate zardozi embroidery create a regal, textured finish.
Overall, the ensemble represents costume as a “living archive”—a powerful blend of heritage, artistry, and evolving cultural expression.