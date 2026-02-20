Indian Actor & Model Vishal Singh Shines At New York Fashion Week 2026

By: Rutunjay Dole | February 20, 2026
Actor and model Vishal Singh turned heads at the New York Fashion Week 2026 as he walked the ramp for top luxury designers.
In this look, the actor wore a floral printed jacket with a black collared tee.
His statement look featured him in a grey blazer with motifs and it was paired with matching trousers and a black tee.
In this sleek look, he was seen in a tan jacket with a striped shirt and white trousers.
In an Instagram post, the model posted pictures from his walks, as a nod to the designers.
Fans were quick to shower him with praise online, filling the comments section with appreciation for his runway presence.