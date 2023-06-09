India Set To Host Miss World 2023 After 27 Years

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 09, 2023
Miss World Organization on June 8 announced that India will host the highly anticipated 71st Miss World 2023 pageant after a gap of nearly three decades.
ANI
Reigning Miss World Karolina Bielawska along with Julia Morley, Chairperson and CEO of Miss World Organization arrived in New Delhi on Thursday attended the inaugural press meet and announced the same.
"India prepares to welcome the world with open arms with the 71st Miss World 2023 and showcase the country's grace, beauty, and progressive spirit. Join us in celebrating the power of women to make a difference, as we embark on this extraordinary journey together," Miss World 2022, Karolina Bielawska said.
"I am delighted to announce India as the new home of the 71st Miss World Final! I have had a great affection for India from the first moment I visited this incredible country more than 30 years ago! We cannot wait to share your unique and diverse culture, world-class attractions and breathtaking locations with the rest of the world." Morley said.
"Miss World Limited and PME Entertainment are joining forces - to produce an extraordinary Miss World Festival. 71st Miss World 2023 will showcase the Achievements of 130 National champions in their one-month journey across 'Incredible India' as we present the 71st and most spectacular Miss World final ever. I'd also like to thank Dr Syed Zafar Islam for his support in making this possible," she added.
India has won the Miss World contest six times, the first in 1966. Manushi Chhillar became the sixth Miss India World.
