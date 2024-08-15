Independence Day 2024: What Freedom Means To The Youth Of Our Country?

By: Rahul M | August 15, 2024
Independence Day feels different to every individual. Some remember the freedom struggle of our heroes while some celebrate the fact that our country has come so far. In the last two decades, our country has seen significant rise in the youth taking charge. Let's know how the youth feel about celebrating our Independence
All images from Canva
Today's youth has seen the freedom struggle too, but not the British era one. They still see our country not really free. Free from stereotypes, free from societal opinions and free from economical pressure
But India's youth celebrates the freedom of pursuing their passion. The country is growing at a fast pace and the youth has the choice of making a career out of their passion and contribute to the fundamental aspect of the society
The youth celebrates the freedom of choice. They celebrate the freedom of making their own decisions, choosing their own path and not being bound by societal expectations. They enjoy embracing their individuality in the country
The youth of India celebrates the freedom of not having to live in constant fear. They are well aware of their fundamental right and do not get oppressed or face discrimination. They live and let live, seeking every opportunity to live a good life
The youth enjoys seeing the unity in diversity of our country. People are accepted and respected for their individuality.
The youth also takes pride in supporting women to be the torchbearer of their house. Although opportunities and safety for women is not at its best, but they hope better days and they celebrate the progress of the past few years