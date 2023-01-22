IN PICS: Varanasi Hot air balloon festival, an event to remember

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 22, 2023

Uttar Pradesh government organised a grand three-day boat racing and hot air ballooning event in Varanasi from January 17 to 20

Twitter/UP Tourism

This is the 2nd time when the tourism department is organising a hot air balloon festival in Varanasi, earlier the event was hosted in 2021

Twitter/UP Tourism

The event also hosted hot paramotor gliding and other similar adventurous activities

Twitter/UP Tourism

To conduct the hot air balloon fest, the tourism department has roped in agencies from five countries, including the US, Japan and Canada

Instagram/kapa.clicks

The balloons took off from Central Hindu Boys School, Ramnagar and landed at and the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) grounds

Twitter/UP Tourism

Visitors enjoying their flight, during the hot air balloon festival

Twitter/UP Tourism

Breathtaking view of the holy city from the skies, the River Ganga from a serene height

Twitter/UP Tourism

Visitors at Varanasi got to experience what it feels like to get a bird’s eye view of the city

Twitter/UP Tourism

The colourful giant hot air balloons were an instant hit among the visitors

Instagram/kapa.clicks

The three-day-long festival that included boat races and hot air ballooning ended on January 20

Twitter/UP Tourism

