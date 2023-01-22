IN PICS: Varanasi Hot air balloon festival, an event to remember

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 22, 2023
Uttar Pradesh government organised a grand three-day boat racing and hot air ballooning event in Varanasi from January 17 to 20
Twitter/UP Tourism
This is the 2nd time when the tourism department is organising a hot air balloon festival in Varanasi, earlier the event was hosted in 2021
Twitter/UP Tourism
The event also hosted hot paramotor gliding and other similar adventurous activities
Twitter/UP Tourism
To conduct the hot air balloon fest, the tourism department has roped in agencies from five countries, including the US, Japan and Canada
Instagram/kapa.clicks
The balloons took off from Central Hindu Boys School, Ramnagar and landed at and the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) grounds
Twitter/UP Tourism
Visitors enjoying their flight, during the hot air balloon festival
Twitter/UP Tourism
Breathtaking view of the holy city from the skies, the River Ganga from a serene height
Twitter/UP Tourism
Visitors at Varanasi got to experience what it feels like to get a bird’s eye view of the city
Twitter/UP Tourism
The colourful giant hot air balloons were an instant hit among the visitors
Instagram/kapa.clicks
The three-day-long festival that included boat races and hot air ballooning ended on January 20
Twitter/UP Tourism
