IN PICS: Shivaji Jayanti celebrations across India

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 19, 2023
Agra Fort: On the occasion of the 393rd birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on Sunday, there will be a grand ceremony at the ‘Diwan-E-Aam’ of the Agra Fort which UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde will attend
Pune: A procession of 9,000 students was organized by the Maharashtra Cosmopolitan Education Society to celebrate the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. The route of the procession was from Azam Campus in Camp to Lal Mahal in Pune
Nagpur: Aarti was performed of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue in the Mahal area of Nagpur early in the morning, and 'abhishek' with milk and chanting of conch shells was done on the occasion of Shiv Jayanti. Dholtasha was also played
Shivneri Fort: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis will attend the special Shivaji Jayanti function on Sunday at the Shivneri Fort. Maha-aarti of Shivaji Maharaj will be performed with 50 thousand clay lamps
Governor of Maharashtra Ramesh Bais shower flowers on the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the occasion of Shiv Jayanti celebrations at Shivaji Park, in Mumbai
Sudarsan Pattnaik, an International Sand Artist and Padma Shri Awardee pay tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti by making Shivaji's sand art
Women perform Lezim dance to celebrate Shiv Jayanti in Borivali
An artisan gives final touches to an idol of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ahead of Shiv Jayanti, in Nagpur, Maharashtra
