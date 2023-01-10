IN PICS: Rann Utsav 2023, check out the 'Rann ke Rang' of Kutch

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 10, 2023
The Rann of Kutch in Gujarat is famous for hosting the vibrant and immersive festival Rann Utsav
This year Rann Utsav-themed “Rann ke Rang” will last till February 2023
The city of tents is a major tourist attraction of Rann Utsav
Rann Utsav is now a 116 days long celebration in the Dhordo village of Bhuj
Local musicians singing folk songs at the Rann of Kutch
Experience one of the most enthralling activity at Rann Utsav- Camel ride
Sunset at the Rann of Kutch is a beautiful site
Local artisans and craftsmen from small villages showcase and sell their artwork at Craft Bazaar
Experience star gazing on special days of full and dark moon days at the Rann of Kutch