IN PICS: Rann Utsav 2023, check out the 'Rann ke Rang' of Kutch

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 10, 2023

The Rann of Kutch in Gujarat is famous for hosting the vibrant and immersive festival Rann Utsav

This year Rann Utsav-themed “Rann ke Rang” will last till February 2023

The city of tents is a major tourist attraction of Rann Utsav

Rann Utsav is now a 116 days long celebration in the Dhordo village of Bhuj

Local musicians singing folk songs at the Rann of Kutch

Experience one of the most enthralling activity at Rann Utsav- Camel ride

Sunset at the Rann of Kutch is a beautiful site

Local artisans and craftsmen from small villages showcase and sell their artwork at Craft Bazaar

Experience star gazing on special days of full and dark moon days at the Rann of Kutch