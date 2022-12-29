In pics: Ramp up your cocktail evening look with sequins embellished sarees this party season

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 29, 2022
Sarees have undoubtedly come a long way. From a simple 9-yards of textile to pleated playfulness, ruffled radiance, and embellished elegance - sarees have not once lost their charm. They have only become more enticing! Check out Lashkaraa’s new collection of sequined embellished sarees
Shilpa Shetty in Manish Malhotra sari
With these sequined embellished sarees, you can now look fabulous and truly justify the timeless diva within you!
Crafted from luxurious designer textiles and complemented with intricate laces, these sarees are straight out of fancy Bollywood movies
Feel the fabulous, independent, and fierce side of you, yet be rooted in your tradition with these delicately designed sarees because they embody all of that
These sarees are chic and a symbol of Indianness. The sarees emphasise just the right curves, fit like a second skin and drape effortlessly
An epitome of regal beauty, these sarees are complemented with a contemporary blouse style – deep v-necks, tube and halter, and sweetheart style
Glammed up with shimmer and embellishments, they set just the right mood for an evening dominated by fashion, fun, and flamboyance
Why wait? Explore all the glitz and glamour now!
Thanks For Reading!