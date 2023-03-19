IN PICS: Paatre, an ongoing curated exhibition of antique vessels in Bengaluru

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 19, 2023

Paatre, the ongoing exhibition in Bengaluru features kalchettis or stone pots, wooden masala boxes, pestles and mortars, bamboo strainers, coconut graters, nut crackers, and more

Meera Naidu

Chaitali Datta, an architect from Kolkata, inherited this antique vessel from her mother-in-law who got it from her mother. In black clay with embossed designs, the moulds were used to make sandesh imprinted with intricate floral designs

Chaitali Datta

A wooden container from Kerala

Mrinal Jain

Stackable brass dabba 

Mrinal Jain

Beaten copper pot- In history, Kabir, Guru Nanak and so many Sufi poet saints have used pots and vessels as a metaphor for life

Mrinal Jain

An embellished copper pot

Meera Naidu

An intricately-patterened brass vessel

Meera Naidu

The oval over 100-year-old hamandista

Chaitali Datta

Thanks For Reading!

5 Exquisite Indian folk painting styles that still play inspiration for modern artists
Find out More