IN PICS: Paatre, an ongoing curated exhibition of antique vessels in Bengaluru

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 19, 2023
Paatre, the ongoing exhibition in Bengaluru features kalchettis or stone pots, wooden masala boxes, pestles and mortars, bamboo strainers, coconut graters, nut crackers, and more
Meera Naidu
Chaitali Datta, an architect from Kolkata, inherited this antique vessel from her mother-in-law who got it from her mother. In black clay with embossed designs, the moulds were used to make sandesh imprinted with intricate floral designs
Chaitali Datta
A wooden container from Kerala
Mrinal Jain
Stackable brass dabba
Mrinal Jain
Beaten copper pot- In history, Kabir, Guru Nanak and so many Sufi poet saints have used pots and vessels as a metaphor for life
Mrinal Jain
An embellished copper pot
Meera Naidu
An intricately-patterened brass vessel
Meera Naidu
The oval over 100-year-old hamandista
Chaitali Datta
