In Pics: Mumbai Skies Turn Grey Amidst Massive Dust Storm

By: Rahul M | May 13, 2024
An intense dust storm took Mumbai by surprise on a fine Monday afternoon.
The sky turned a shade between black and grey. Strong winds covered the city of Mumbai in swirls of dust.
The dust storm was intense enough to blur a nearby view. The city faced a few minutes of dust, followed by rain.
The dust storm caused havoc in the city, affecting commuters.
A major part of Mumbai faced power outages due to the sudden storm.
The city witnessed its first rain but the dust storm seems to have done minor damages.