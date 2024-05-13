In Pics: Mumbai Skies Turn Grey Amidst Massive Dust Storm

By: Rahul M | May 13, 2024

An intense dust storm took Mumbai by surprise on a fine Monday afternoon.

The sky turned a shade between black and grey. Strong winds covered the city of Mumbai in swirls of dust. 

The dust storm was intense enough to blur a nearby view. The city faced a few minutes of dust, followed by rain.

The dust storm caused havoc in the city, affecting commuters.

A major part of Mumbai faced power outages due to the sudden storm. 

The city witnessed its first rain but the dust storm seems to have done minor damages. 

