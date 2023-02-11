IN PICS: Meet NDRF's dog squad who are engaged in rescue ops in quake hit Turkey

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 11, 2023

India's four-member dog squad is engaged in rescue ops in earthquake-hit Turkey

These trained dogs are members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF)

Twitter

The dog squad team consists of four Labradors- Julie, Romeo, Honey, and Rambo

Indian army and NDRF are providing rescue and relief assistance in earthquake-hit Turkey

Twitter

They are experts in sniffing and are trained to help in rescue ops

Gaurav C Sawant

The mission has been named 'Operation Dost'. Many countries across the world have sent their rescue teams to Turkey

Turkey's Earthquake rescue operation is the fourth international disaster NDRF is helping with after the Nepal earthquake in 2015

Twitter

After a massive earthquake of 7.8 magnitudes shook Turkey and Syria on 6th February, over 5,000 people lost their lives

Thanks For Reading!

Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Toll crosses 24,000 amid rescue operations
Find out More