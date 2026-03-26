In Pics: Kriti Sanon With Sister Nupur Sanon And 'Jiju' Stebin Ben Witness Northern Lights In Finland

By: Rutunjay Dole | March 26, 2026
Kriti Sanon dropped moments from her recent vacation in Finland with her sister Nupur Sanon & her husband Stebin Ben.
The actress witnessed magical nothern lights at what its called as 'one of the ends of the earth.'
The Northern Lights also known as aurora borealis, are a natural, luminous light display caused by solar particles colliding with gases in Earth’s magnetic field.
Newly married Nupur and Stebin were seen witnessing the colorful curtains of light with a romantic kiss.
Kriti Sanon opted for a heavily coated winter wear suited perfectly for the low temperatures in Finland.
Nupur & Stebin too spotted wearing heavy jackets and rugged ankle boots.
Kriti also shared that along with the northern lights, she also witnessed a surprising meteor shower and a shooting star on the same night.