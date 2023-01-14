IN PICS: Here's how Makar Sankranti is being celebrated across the country

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 14, 2023
Devotees in Haridwar take a 'holy dip' in river Ganga on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti'
Devotees flock to Haridwar's Ganga ghat
Devotees in Patna perform rituals during 'holy dip' in river Ganga on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti'
Devotees offer prayer at Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar and take a holy dip in 'Sarovar'
People buy kites at the kite market in Vadodara on the occasion of Makar Sankranti
Devotees took holy dip at Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh
Women in Bihar's Patna performing rituals on the holy day
Devotees taking adip in the river Ganga in Prayagraj
