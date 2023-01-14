IN PICS: Here's how Makar Sankranti is being celebrated across the country

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 14, 2023

Devotees in Haridwar take a 'holy dip' in river Ganga on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti'

ANI

Devotees flock to Haridwar's Ganga ghat

PTI

Devotees in Patna perform rituals during 'holy dip' in river Ganga on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti'

PTI

Devotees offer prayer at Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar and take a holy dip in 'Sarovar'

ANI

People buy kites at the kite market in Vadodara on the occasion of Makar Sankranti

ANI

Devotees took holy dip at Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh

ANI

Women in Bihar's Patna performing rituals on the holy day

PTI

Devotees taking adip in the river Ganga in Prayagraj

PTI