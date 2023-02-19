Glimpses of 35th Garden Tourism Festival at Delhi

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 19, 2023
35th Garden Tourism Festival is being organised in the Garden of Five Senses by the Delhi government
This year the Garden of Five Senses has been decorated as the 'Garden of Unity' for G20 by the Delhi Government's Tourism Department
The timing of the ongoing fest which started on Feb 17 and will end on Feb 19, is from 11 am to 7.30 pm. The government has also started a free shuttle service from Saket metro station to Garden of 5 senses
Floral shapes of birds and animals have been put on display. The garden is spread over 20 acres of lush green area, with hundreds of species of plants and flowers present
A range of blossoms like roses, hibiscus, protea, Arabia coffee from US, UK, and South Africa and native lotus are being displayed
Amateur musicians, cultural performances, and magic shows have also been organised to keep the visitors engaged
Display of dahlia, terrariums, floral animals, medicinal plants, foliage, herbal plants, hanging baskets, cacti, bonsai, bougainvillaea, cut flowers, nursery stalls, and potted plants are also a part of the festival
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia during the inauguration of Delhi Tourism’s 35th Garden Tourism Festival on Feb 17, 2023
