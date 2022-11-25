In Pics: Explore these off-beat ancient caves in India

By: Vishakha Ratnaparakhi | November 25, 2022
Elephanta Caves is a cave shrine in Mumbai that is primarily devoted to the Hindu god Shiva. It is believed that this cave dates to the mid- to late-first century AD
Badami Caves, which are in Karnataka's Bagalkot District. These caves, the oldest of which dates to the sixth century, are among the most significant examples of Indian rock-cut architecture, particularly Badami Chalukya architecture
Twitter/@vedicgyaanindia
Aurangabad's Ellora Caves is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It is regarded as one of the world's earliest Hindu temple caves. These caves are believed to created between 600 and 1000 CE
Twitter/@EnakshiiB
Mawsmai Caves in Meghalaya are made of limestone and feature white tick eyes and raised hands
Twitter/@BoutIndia
The Bhimbetka Caves in Madhya Pradesh contain the oldest evidence of human life in India. It is believed that this cave has existed since the Paleolithic and Mesolithic periods
Twitter/@incredibleindia
Belum Caves, in Andhra Pradesh is the second-largest cave system in India which similarly have extensive corridors, galleries, roomy chambers with fresh water, and syphons
Twitter/@indiainpix
Ajanta Caves, Aurangabad are approximately 30 rock-cut Buddhist cave monuments dating from the 2nd century BCE to about 480 CE
freepik
Borra Caves in Andhra Pradesh is home to million-year-old stalactite and stalagmite formations
Twitter/@ushapadhee1996
