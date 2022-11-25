In Pics: Explore these off-beat ancient caves in India

By: Vishakha Ratnaparakhi | November 25, 2022

Elephanta Caves is a cave shrine in Mumbai that is primarily devoted to the Hindu god Shiva. It is believed that this cave dates to the mid- to late-first century AD

Badami Caves, which are in Karnataka's Bagalkot District. These caves, the oldest of which dates to the sixth century, are among the most significant examples of Indian rock-cut architecture, particularly Badami Chalukya architecture

Aurangabad's Ellora Caves is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It is regarded as one of the world's earliest Hindu temple caves. These caves are believed to created between 600 and 1000 CE

Mawsmai Caves in Meghalaya are made of limestone and feature white tick eyes and raised hands

The Bhimbetka Caves in Madhya Pradesh contain the oldest evidence of human life in India. It is believed that this cave has existed since the Paleolithic and Mesolithic periods

Belum Caves, in Andhra Pradesh is the second-largest cave system in India which similarly have extensive corridors, galleries, roomy chambers with fresh water, and syphons

Ajanta Caves, Aurangabad are approximately 30 rock-cut Buddhist cave monuments dating from the 2nd century BCE to about 480 CE

Borra Caves in Andhra Pradesh is home to million-year-old stalactite and stalagmite formations

