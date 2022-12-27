In pics: Covid alert! Avoid travelling to these 7 countries on this New Year

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 27, 2022

Amid a surge in Covid cases globally, travellers need to avoid travelling to these seven countries atleast while planning for a New Year trip. Several countries are expected to impose travel restrictions in the New Year to prevent infections from surging among their population

China tops the list as the country is reporting a record number of infections

Japan is currently reporting more than 2 lakh new Covid cases every day, and should not be on your travel list. The country is coping with the eighth wave of the pandemic

US is also registering a sudden surge in Covid as over 15 lakh cases were reported in the country in last 1 month. The total number of Covid cases passed the 100 million mark on December 21

South Korea reported more than 68,000 cases in a single day on December 23

Brazil is also reporting a high number of Covid cases as well

Germany has been registering more than 40,000 cases daily in the past few days

France has also reported more than 10 lakh cases in the past 1 month, and the cases are also going up

