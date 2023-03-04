IN PICS: Bill Gates India visit; the Microsoft co-founder meets PM Modi to Sachin Tendulkar

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 04, 2023
Bill Gates, Microsoft co-founder, Philanthropist, Author co-chair & Trustee of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation visited India for the first time after Covid-19
Bill Gates, Prime Minister Modi on Friday to discuss the "innovative work" in India in health sector, climate change, G20 presidency and other crucial issues
A Billion dollar pic ! Ratan Tata and Bill Gates meet at an event along with N. Chandrasekaran
Gates met Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri
Gates also met Wipro chairman Rishad Premji and his father and founder chairman of Wipro, Azim Premji
Bill Gates with 'God of Cricket' Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulakar
Business tycoon Anand Mahindra met Harvard classmates Bill Gates in Mumbai
Gates with Union Minister Smriti Irani at an event celebrating the women of new India
Gates visited the Indian Agricultural Research Institute to learn about the advanced technologies being used to develop climate-smart crops in India
Bill Gates with Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Railways
Bill Gates with Minister of Health and Family Welfare - Dr Mansukh Mandaviya
Thanks For Reading!