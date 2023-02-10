IN PICS: Before and after satellite images of Turkey earthquake

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 10, 2023
In the city of Nurdağı, close to the epicentre of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake, many structures have crumbled all together
Maxar Technologies
White emergency tents and vehicles crowded some of Nurdağı’s busiest streets in the hours after the quake
Turkey’s disaster management agency has said it has received reports of 11,342 collapsed buildings, of which 5,775 had been confirmed
In some of Nurdağı’s busiest areas, the roads were gridlocked with emergency vehicles
In İslahiye, some roofs have slipped from buildings
The earth quake caused destruction of a large number of buildings in İslahiye
Thanks For Reading!