In pics: Be sports ready with FILA's cool Autumn and Winter wear collection

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 09, 2022
FILA has created an elegant Tennis collection that fits in with current trends
The collection emphasises on comfort as well as quality and finesse, with a colourful and modern flair
The Tech collection is futuristic and highlights the new era of urban wear, with designs centered around technology
The signature collection carries the soulful DNA of FILA while highlighting the core colours like red, blue, and white
The collection is inspired by heritage while maintaining a modern feel
Motor Sports Collection is a Motorsport Footwear Range that embodies riding passion
To perfect the ‘active’ look, FILA has created an energetic and vibrant collection with core colours spread across
Flow technology is used to create the collection. It lets the skin breathe through moisture wicking that helps the body cool down
The footwear collection focuses on components that combine light weight and cushioning aspects highlight the functionality part
FILA's complete attire for forthcoming fall season
Doodle collection, is inspired by the graffiti and doodle street wall paintings
The doodle collection, carries the freehand graphic handwriting and streetwear vibe