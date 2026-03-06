In Pics: Avneet Kaur Turns Heads In Daring Yellow Mermaid Dress With High Slit & Sheer Elegance

By: Rutunjay Dole | March 06, 2026
Avneet Kaur recently dropped striking photos on Instagram, showcasing a bold yet elegant fashion moment in a sunshine-yellow designer dress.
The actor wore the Alicia Mermaid Sleeveless Mesh Spandex Floor Length Dress by Hua Le Duc Anh, priced at ₹1,07,517.
The dress features a corset waist design, sculpting the silhouette and accentuating her curves with a structured, body-hugging fit.
A sheer mesh corset panel at the midsection adds a modern, edgy touch while maintaining the outfit’s elegant aesthetic.
The outfit features a high side slit, giving the dress a sultry element while elongating the legs.
Avneet kept the styling minimal with soft glam makeup, voluminous hair, and subtle accessories, letting the statement yellow gown take centre stage.
Crafted from mesh and spandex, the fabric allows flexibility while maintaining a sleek, figure-defining structure.