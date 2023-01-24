IN PICS: 8 stunning projects designed by Balkrishna Doshi

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 24, 2023
The Tagore Memorial Hall in Ahmedabad is one of Doshi’s most notable designs. Completed in 1966, this amphitheater features reinforced concrete walls which are broken up by folded plates to create contrasting planes of light and shadow
Completed in 1966, the CEPT University in Ahmedabad is designed to be an experiment for the perfect balance between humans and nature, with a series of buildings loosely held together by landscaped courtyards
Amdavad ni Gufa is the cave-like art gallery that exhibits the work of artist Maqbool Fida Husain. The domed structures that feature the artwork are covered in mosaic tiles
IIM Bangalore explores the concept of designing both indoor and outdoor classrooms. The campus was completed in 1983. The place reflects the perfect sense of scale, proportion, and light
The new building of Jnana-Pravaha in Varanasi, was inaugurated in 2001. The building houses a multi-purpose hall, seminar and classrooms, an exhibition area, a library, museum, and an entire block dedicated to the administration
Sangath is Doshi’s own studio in Ahmedabad. The building features a series of sunken vaults clad in china mosaic and a terraced amphitheater with flowing water details
The recipient of the Aga Khan Award for Architecture in 1996, the Aranya Low Cost Housing Township in Indore was designed so that a mix of economic classes could live together
LIC Housing in Ahmedabad was designed in 1973. The complex consistiing of 324 units in a duplex terraced unit scheme was designed to introduce a clear sense of order and combine both high density and low-rise
