IN PICS: 7 Places You Can Take Your Little Ones To Celebrate Children's Day

KidZania Mumbai is an international indoor amusement park situated in R-City Mall, Ghatkopar, Mumbai, India. It is a family fun center for kids aged 4 to 16 to improve their social and cognitive abilities.
Sanjay Gandhi National Park is a protected region of 87 km² located in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It was founded in 1969, with its main office located in Borivali. The ancient Kanheri caves, carved by monks from the basalt cliffs, are situated within the park and are 2400 years old.
Imagicaa is a theme park spread over 130 acres located in Khopoli, Raigad District, Maharashtra, India. It belongs to Imagicaa World Entertainment Ltd. Imagicaa is traded on both the National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange. Imagicaa features a hotel, a water park, and a snow park.
Wet'nJoy Lonavala, situated in the verdant Western Ghats, is a favored spot for people from Mumbai and Pune. Water park with twisting slides, a wave pool, a lazy river for tubing, and dining options.
Chokhi Dhani Village, established on January 14, 2009, in Surat, showcases authentic Rajasthani culture. It has evolved into a vibrant representation of traditional village life, highlighting craftsmanship and conventional dwellings.
The Nehru Planetarium, established on 3rd March 1977, promotes scientific temper through edutainment, making astronomy enjoyable while serving as a hub for scholarly discussions and lectures on celestial events.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, formerly named the Prince of Wales Museum of Western India, is a museum in Mumbai which documents the history of India from prehistoric to modern times.
