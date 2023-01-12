IN PICS: 7 Indian destinations to beat the winter

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 12, 2023
Goa, the state known for its beaches and partylife needs no introduction
Take a stroll in Puducherry streets to enjoy the French legacy in its Quarter, with tree-lined streets, mustard-colored colonial villas and chic boutiques
Catch a glipmse of the majestic tigers at the Ranthambore National Park
Hampi, the ancient Karnataka village is famous for architectural ruins from the Vijayanagara Empire
Varkala beach in Kerala is known for its red cliffs and beautiful beach
Escape to Alleppey in Kerala to experience backwaters, spas and tasty food
Chitrakoot falls situated on the Indravati River in Chattisgarh is a treat to your eyes