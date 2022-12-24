In pics: 5 things Isha Ambani's twins are born with apart from gold spoon in their mouth

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 24, 2022
Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal became parents to twins on November 19, 2022 . They were born at Cedar Senai in Los Angeles and they reached Mumbai by a Qatar flight that was sent by the Emir of Qatar himself, who happens to be a close friend of the Ambanis
Best Medicare facilities: In India, the twins will be taken care of by eight specially trained American nannies and nurses who are being flown in from the USA
Gold donations: The Ambani family will reportedly be donating 300 kg of gold on this occasion
Room décor: The room will be equipped with rotating beds and automated rooftops so that the babies can soak in ample natural sunlight. All the pieces of furniture are custom-made by Loro Piana, Hermes, and Dior
Branded baby wear: The twins will be wearing clothes from the children's line of world-famous fashion houses like Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci, and Loro Piana
Special travel facility: The twins will also have exclusively designed car seats by BMW
The family is set to host an extravagant religious event at the residence on Sunday in the presence of priests from temples across India to seek the blessings of the Almighty for the kids to grow up hale and hearty
Thanks For Reading!