IN PICS: 5 Korean restaurants to visit in Mumbai for the Lunar new year 2023

By: FPJ Bureau | January 21, 2023

The Korean wave has reached its peak in India, thanks to K-dramas and K-pop. The fans love every opportunity to find a hint of the Korean culture here and instil it in their lifestyles

On Korean New Year or ‘Seollal’, January 22 visit these 5 restaurants in Mumbai for authentic Korean food

Heng Bok located at Linking road, Bandra is one of the most popular and much-loved Korean restaurants in town. The restaurant serves their authentic banchan barbeque that they prepare fresh for you at your table and the lively warmth of the decor

Sun And Moon, Worli serves some authentic Korean food in town. From comforting soups to the iconic Kimchi - Sun And Moon will bring to you a mini-Korea in your plate

Origami located in BKC is a perfect place to spend your weekend, as it fires up some of the best Korean barbecue in town. Apart from that you can also try their Tteokbokgi (Korean ricecake served with spicy sauce), Dubu Kimchi and Korean Ramyun

SeoulMate Express located in Bandra is known to serve the best Dak Gangjeong - crunchy, crispy fried chicken glazed with a sticky, sweet, spicy sauce. Their Gamja Jorim - garlic chili oil noodles is another compelling option

Ko Chi Minh located at 7 Bungalows, Andheri West, is best known for their Kimchi salad, Tteokbokki, Tangsuyuk Chicken, and Kkanpunjji Prawns

