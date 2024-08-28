Improve Your Blood Circulation With These 7 Exercises

By: Rahul M | August 28, 2024

Blood circulation in your body is important for healthy functioning of your body. You can perform running and walking exercises to improve your blood flow

All images form Canva

Swimming is a good cardio exercise that helps strenthen your heart and the water pressure helps the blood flow back to your heart

Yoga uses breathing techniques and body movements that expand and contract blood vessels

Jump rope is also a good cardio exercise that can help you to imnprove blood circulation

On spot marching is also a good way to get your heart rate up and blood flowing

Deep belly breathing is a slow and deep breathing technique that helps in blood circulation

Dancing is an activity that will help you lift your mood and also help in blood circulation