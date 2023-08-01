If You Don't Want To Be Average; Build These 7 Habits

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 01, 2023
1) Your focus is a currency: How you spend it is your biggest investment. Block off a few hours, Focus on 1 thing, Remove distractions. This will get you ahead of 90% of people.
2) Optimize your time: Your time is your most powerful asset. Create systems to save it: Task delegation, Email automation, Logic based frameworks.
3) Look at things diagnostically: Instead of focusing on the negative, ask yourself: What am I in control of? What can I do better? How can I improve things? A 'Problem-Solving Mindset' will help you move past roadblocks much faster.
4) Be resourceful: Ignorance is a choice in the internet age. Need an answer? Google it. Got a question? Send a Twitter DM. Don't know how to do something? YouTube it. The solutions to your problems are at your fingertips.
5) Create a high-value network: Reduce time with people who hold you back. Increase time with those who can pull you forward.
6) Take care of yourself: Exercise, get enough sleep, meditate.
7) Read quality books: You get decades of knowledge condensed in a few hours of reading. Make it a daily habit and you will get yearly returns.
Thanks For Reading!