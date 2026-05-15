Huma Qureshi Skips Glam Looks Over Bossy Appearances At Cannes 2026 | Check Out Unseen Pictures

By: Rutunjay Dole | May 15, 2026
Huma Qureshi stepped in at the 79th Cannes Film Festival 2026, choosing to skip gowns and dramatic outfits for statement looks with sleek, sophisticated tailoring.
She wowed in a sharp black blazer-and-pants ensemble at the Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women in Cinema gala dinner, paired with a stunning statement necklace.
The outfit featured a structured double-breasted blazer with broad shoulders, crisp lapels and plunging neckline.
For her second look, she opted for a sharp denim pleated dress by Schiaparelli.
The halter neck dress features a long zip at the front and a body hugging silhoutte with front pockets.
She paired the look with minimal jewellery, keeping the attention on her outfit. She paired the dress with dainty golden earrings.
She kept her makeup soft and glowy withg defined eyelashes and open, flowy hair.