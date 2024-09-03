How Foxnuts (Makhana) Can Help Manage Diabetes?

By: Amisha Shirgave | September 03, 2024

Makhanas, fox nuts or lotus seeds are known for its low-calorie properties. They make for a good snack without spiking too uch of your blood sugar

Makhanas are also rich in antioxidants and this provides the anti-diabetic effect

Diabetes is caused when bets-cell stop functioning in pancreas. Damage to the pancreatic cells can obstruct the secretion of insulin and this leads to diabetes

The anti-oxidants in Makhanas help in preventing damage to the pancreas

The anti-oxidant properties also help prevent other complications such as high cholestrol and heart diseases

A study said that gallic acid found in makhanas may help reduce fatigue in a diabetic patient by controlling blood sugar levels

Makhanas also make for a low calorie snack for people struglging with weight loss. You can try variations of it and have it guilt-free