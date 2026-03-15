'Hottest Mamma Ever': Natasa Stankovic Drops Bikini Pictures From Phuket Getaway

By: Rutunjay Dole | March 15, 2026
Hardik Pandya's ex-wife and model Natasa Stankovic looks stunning in a vibrant hot-pink bikini look from her recent Phuket vacation.
The bright colour of her strapless bikini beautifully contrasts with the golden sand and blue sky, making the entire look visually striking.
The sleek black sunglasses add a touch of effortless style and elevate her overall beach look.
In one of the pictures, she is seen playing in the sand with colourful beach toys, adding a playful and candid charm to the photos.
Her glowing, sun-kissed skin adds a natural radiance to the pictures, enhancing the relaxed tropical vibe.
Natasa’s toned physique reflects her dedication to fitness and healthy living, making the beach look even more striking.
Her vacation pictures perfectly capture a mix of glamour, fun and relaxation ideal for beach style summer vacation.