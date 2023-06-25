Honoring Heroes: 7 Things You Should Know About Heliopolis War Cemetery In Egypt That PM Modi Will Visit Today

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 25, 2023
PM Modi is on a 2 day work trip to Egypt. Today he would visit the Heliopolis War Cemetery in Cairo, to pay his respects to the Indian soldiers who fought in Word War 1. Here are 7 facts about the Heliopolis War Cemetery
The Heliopolis War Cemetery is located in Heliopolis, a suburb of Cairo, Egypt. It is situated on Nabil El-Wakkad Street
The cemetery features a Cross of Sacrifice, which is a common feature in Commonwealth war cemeteries at the centre. The cross is made of stone and serves as a symbol of remembrance and reverence for the fallen soldiers
This memorial honours soldiers from the Commonwealth countries, particularly those from the India, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. It also commemorates the memory of 3,727 Indian soldiers who died fighting in various campaigns in Egypt and Palestine in the World War I
The cemetery was established during World War II and is the final resting place for soldiers who lost their lives in the North African campaign. It was originally known as the 'Heliopolis Civilian Cemetery,' but after the war, it became the Heliopolis War Cemetery
The Heliopolis War Cemetery is the final resting place for over 1,700 Commonwealth soldiers who died during World War II. Each grave represents a unique individual who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country
The cemetery is laid out in a rectangular shape and contains rows of white gravestones made of Portland stone. The gravestones are engraved with the names, ranks, regiments, and dates of death of the fallen soldiers
Dr Jaishankar visited the war memorial eariler in 2022 to pay his homage. The cemetery also contains several memorial plaques dedicated to groups of soldiers who could not be individually identified or whose remains were never recovered
