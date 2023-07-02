Home décor: Quick Tips To Clean Your Sofa Chairs At Home

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 02, 2023
Sofa chairs add that much needed comfort blended with modernity in a new living room. But it's equally crucial to provide your sofa chairs the right attention and upkeep to keep them in excellent condition. Here are some tips to maintain the condition of your lounge chairs
Dust often to get rid of dirt and debris
Any spills or stains should be cleaned up right once. To avoid stains, spray fabric protector on the material
Place your lounge chair away from sources of heat or sunlight
To prevent uneven wear, frequently flip or rotate cushions
Keep sharp items away from the chair to prevent fabric damage
During severe weather, store chairs to avoid damage. Keep an eye out for any broken or loose pieces, and fix them right away
When not in use, cover the lounge chair with a high-quality cover to keep it protected from the weather
