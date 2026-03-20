Hina Khan’s Eid Prep Is Pure Festive Vibe; Mehendi, Farshi Salwar And Kashmiri Chudiyan

By: Rutunjay Dole | March 20, 2026
Hina Khan embraced classic festive elegance in a rich royal blue ensemble, instantly elevating her Eid style.
She shared a series of pictures from her Eid preparations.
Her outfit featured a traditional Farshi salwar set, known for its regal silhouette and Mughal-era charm, adding a heritage touch to the look.
She flaunted her henna adorned hands, a parrot green outfit and accessories.
Earlier, she also shared pictures from Iftaar party where she wore an elegent pink suit.
The addition of Kashmiri chudiyan in soft pink hues created a beautiful contrast while her mehendi design was detailed and symmetrical.
Hina Khan holding mouthwatering Phirni cups at Iftaar party.