Hina Khan’s Eid Prep Is Pure Festive Vibe; Mehendi, Farshi Salwar And Kashmiri Chudiyan

By: Rutunjay Dole | March 20, 2026

Hina Khan embraced classic festive elegance in a rich royal blue ensemble, instantly elevating her Eid style.

She shared a series of pictures from her Eid preparations.

Her outfit featured a traditional Farshi salwar set, known for its regal silhouette and Mughal-era charm, adding a heritage touch to the look.

She flaunted her henna adorned hands, a parrot green outfit and accessories.

Earlier, she also shared pictures from Iftaar party where she wore an elegent pink suit.

The addition of Kashmiri chudiyan in soft pink hues created a beautiful contrast while her mehendi design was detailed and symmetrical.

Hina Khan holding mouthwatering Phirni cups at Iftaar party.