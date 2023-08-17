Hidden Gems of Europe: 7 Lesser-Known Countries For The Budget Traveller

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 17, 2023
Albania: This Balkan gem boasts stunning Mediterranean beaches, ancient ruins, and a rich cultural heritage. From exploring historical towns to hiking in the Albanian Alps, this country is known for offering diverse range of experience in a affordable price
Bulgaria: With its mix of picturesque landscapes, charming towns, and historical sites, Bulgaria is an excellent budget destination. You can enjoy the Black Sea coast, visit the historic city of Plovdiv, and explore the beautiful Rila Monastery
North Macedonia: Nestled in the Balkans, North Macedonia boasts a rich history, beautiful lakes, and welcoming locals. The capital, Skopje, has a mix of Ottoman, Byzantine, and modern architecture, and Lake Ohrid is a UNESCO World Heritage site
Moldova: This lesser-known Eastern European country offers a unique blend of Soviet heritage and traditional rural charm. Its capital, Chișinău, has a vibrant cultural scene, and the wine region of Cricova is a must-visit
Montenegro: This Adriatic gem offers a mix of rugged mountains, picturesque beaches, and charming old towns. The Bay of Kotor is a UNESCO-listed site, and you can explore the stunning Durmitor National Park
Georgia: Situated at the crossroads of Eastern Europe and Western Asia, Georgia is known for its stunning landscapes, including the Caucasus Mountains and the wine region of Kakheti
Slovakia: Often overshadowed by its neighbors, Slovakia offers beautiful landscapes, medieval castles, and charming villages. The High Tatras mountains are perfect for outdoor enthusiasts, and the capital, Bratislava, has a rich history
