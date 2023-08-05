Healthy Lying: 6 Situations When Lying is Perfectly Okay

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 05, 2023

When you are cancelling plans: It is completely okay to tell some white lie over cancelling a plan with your colleagues or friends rather than hurting them with the truth

When asked for personal information: This applies to mostly women as they can get stuck in some dangerous situation by telling the truth. For instance, it's better to give a Pizza store's number than your own to a stranger

If you are late for work: If you are able to meet your targets, it's fine to lie and tell your boss that you were stuck in traffic than revealing the truth. It's also about drawing a healthy line

When you have to give your opinion on someone's looks: It's better to say, 'sorry, I didn't notice' than comment on someone's appearance. That will also end the discussion

When you don't actually like the gift: Gifts have sentiments attached to them. It's better to say you liked it than tell someone the truth. After all, it's the thought and efforts that count so you don't want to hurt someone's feelings

When you don't like the meal: If you are served terrible food and can't bear it, you shouldn't tell the host bluntly about it. Maintain a bit of discretion and say you are full because your meal before this was heavy

