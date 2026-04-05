Headed To The Lil Flea? Here's What You Can Eat At Mumbai's Most Loved Cultural Festival

By: Anita Aikara | April 05, 2026
The Lil Flea is back in its 12th year with a double weekend of fun, joy and plenty of wonderful experiences.
If you're headed there today, consider this as your handy food guide.
Long hours of walking call for a rehydrating juice. But don't keep it simple, opt for the ones with delicious cut fruits inside that let you eat and sip your drink.
Mochi is the new summer favourite, and you can try out the lemon, raspberry and chocolate flavours.
A great way to enjoy burrata cheese is adding it to your woodfire pizza and topping it off with pesto sauce and olives.
The pocket dosa is perfect to munch on as you explore The Lil Flea. The best flavour has to be the garlic crab.
Don't let the long queue outside the momo stall get to you. The Nepali chicken momos are worth the sweat.
End on a sweet note with the Aam Peti, an ode to Mumbai's forever love for mangoes.